Come see this brand new home on a nice flat lot. This is all main level living and boasts a two car garage. Great location with all the main Thomasville dining and shopping options within a couple minutes drive. Inside you'll love the luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Outside you can enjoy the covered front porch, circle driveway, large back deck, and storage shed in the backyard. Listing Agent has ownership interest.