Fantastic home in sought after location! Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. Relax in your primary suite with a walk in closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom is fully equipped with a separate tub and shower, double sinks, and plenty of under sink storage. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. A must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $310,000
