3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $315,437

Dorchester plan Elevation C built by Shugart Homes with Brick accent on Homesite 169 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include house. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms. Gas logs are in the corner of the Family Room. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room with a formal Dining room. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & large walk-in shower & linen closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy the luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy your summers at the community swimming pool. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.

