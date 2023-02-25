Dorchester Elevation C plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 183 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include improvements. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms and 9 foot ceilings. Living room with corner gas logs for those chilly evenings. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Living room with a formal Dining room. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks, quartz countertop, large walk-in shower and linen closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks, quartz countertop and linen closet. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout this home. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy your summers at the community swimming pool. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.