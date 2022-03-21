 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $329,900

Newly remodeled home in Friendship/Ledford school district. Featuring 3 beds 2.5 baths on main level, finished basement with bonus room with closet/4th bedroom. Attached 2 car garage and Large detached garage/workshop with power. Recent upgrades include HVAC, cabinets, light fixtures and plumbing fixtures. Schedule your showing today before this ones gone! Agent is part owner. HIGHEST AND BEST DUE 3-21-22 at 7 PM

