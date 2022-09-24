3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $345,000

Dorchester Elevation C plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 179 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include Improvements. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room & bonus room above the garage. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & large walk-in shower & linen closet. Gas logs are in the corner of the Family Room. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas of your new home. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy your summers at the community swimming pool. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.