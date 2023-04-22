Welcome Home to this Meriwether Elev C Plan Shugart is building on Homesite 199 in Palnter's Walk. You will find your Oasis in this new home with 3 bedrooms & 2 and a half baths, upstairs loft & flex room downstairs. If you’re looking for closets & storage, this home is for you. The laundry room is conveniently located near the primary bedroom. The primary bedroom has a closet as big as a room, which will make you say WOW. The 2nd & 3rd bedrooms also have walk-in closets. Downstairs you will find a flex room that can be used as a formal dining room, breakfast nook & island in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, overlooking the family room with gas log fireplace & luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main level living areas. You will enjoy grilling outside on your 10 x 10 concrete patio with your family. You will love cooking in your new kitchen with granite countertops & your new stone gray cabinets with crown molding. You can also enjoy the community pool & playground.