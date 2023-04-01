Very nice Stoddard 2 floor plan. Open kitchen with island to great room. Gas logs in fireplace. LVP flooring on main level. Upgraded white 42" cabinets in kitchen with granite countertops. Primary bedroom with cathedral ceiling and bath with 2 sinks with quartz countertop. Garden tub and sep. shower. Huge closets. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. NO CITY TAXES. Friendship - Ledford Schools. With preferred lender builder with include 2/1 buydown to help make mortgage payments for 2 years and help with closing costs.