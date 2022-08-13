 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $350,000

Dorchester Elevation C plan built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 179 in Planter's Walk. All dimensions taken from floorplan. Tax value not yet updated to include Improvements. Enjoy all 1 level living in this Dorchester Plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms, formal dining room & bonus room above the garage. Primary bathroom has double vanity sinks & large walk-in shower & linen closet. Gas logs are in the corner of the Family Room. You will enjoy the open concept of the Kitchen, Eat in Area & Family room. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet. Hall Bath also has double vanity sinks. The kitchen has an island with pendant lights, granite countertops & GE Electric Stainless Range with Microwave over range. Enjoy the luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main living areas of your new home. Enjoy a cool glass of lemonade on your 10 x 10 concrete patio. Enjoy your summers at the community swimming pool. Schedule your appointment to see this home right away.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert