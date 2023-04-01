Brand new Stoddard II plan. Nice open floorplan. Formal dining area can also be used for home office. Breakfast room off the kitchen. Open kitchen to great room. Upstairs loft area. Large Primary bedroom with oversized closet. Wonderful neighborhood with very large lots. NO CITY TAXES. Friendship / Ledford Schools. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder is offering $10,000 to be used to buy interest rate down or closing cost when using one of our preferred lenders with full price offer. Expired March 31, 2023
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $352,077
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trio of workers retire from Winston-Salem company at the same time. Each had been with the Smith Phillips for decades
Three employees of Smith Phillips Building Supply, a local company founded in 1880, retire on the same day having each spent 40 years helping …
Springsteen remains an age-defying, transcendent performer, who has apparently decided to flip the bird to Father Time.
Novant Health Inc. said Wednesday that two its top executives were laid off by the multi-state healthcare system as part of a workforce reduct…
Winston-Salem Prep student shot himself in the hand at Forsyth Tech, leading to lockdown, massive police response.
A high school student on a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College shot himself in the hand on Thursday morning, leading to a lockdo…
Senator Jarvis said emissions tests hit low-income families the hardest because "a lot of times a light will come on and they’ll have to spend…