Brand new Stoddard II plan. Nice open floorplan. Formal dining area can also be used for home office. Breakfast room off the kitchen. Open kitchen to great room. Upstairs loft area. Large Primary bedroom with oversized closet. Wonderful neighborhood with very large lots. NO CITY TAXES. Friendship / Ledford Schools. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder is offering $10,000 to be used to buy interest rate down or closing cost when using one of our preferred lenders with full price offer. Expired March 31, 2023