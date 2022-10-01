Welcome Home! This beautiful, like-new home is in the stunning Breckenridge neighborhood, just minutes from I-85, making for an easy commute. This home has a large open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area with stunning finishes, modern color choices, and subway tile backsplash. The primary suite is on the main floor, with lots of windows for natural light, a beautiful en-suite bath with large shower, and an excellent walk-in closet. Upstairs, a large loft with huge closet area awaits, with two more bedrooms and another full bath closing out the interior rooms. This home is nearby desirable Trinity schools and plenty of shopping and dining options. Stop by today, and have a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $379,900
