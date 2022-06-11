3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $380,469

Bates Elev D built by Shugart Homes on Homesite 38 in Breckenridge. Enjoy mostly 1 level living in this brick house. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on the main level with a bonus room upstairs with a half bath & closet. The great room is open to your new sunroom. The family room has corner gas logs fireplace & a coffered ceiling. You will feel like a Chef in your new kitchen w/ an island, Profile Electric Stainless Steel Range, farmhouse apron front sink, under cabinet lighting, granite countertops, tile kitchen backsplash. Your main level living areas have beautiful crown molding. Your primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Your primary bath has a large ceramic tile shower w/ fiberglass bottom, hand sprayer on slide bar as a 2nd shower head, frameless shower door, double vanity sinks & linen closet. Luxury vinyl flooring in the main level living areas, ceramic tile flooring in the bathrooms, & carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs is a guest suite.