Located on 3/4 acre lot, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is in immaculate condition! It has an excellent, open floor plan with primary bedroom on the main. The additional two bedrooms, bonus room, loft and office are upstairs. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout main and 9 foot ceilings downstairs! Granite countertops are in the kitchen and baths. Carpet is in all bedrooms. The oversized deck overlooks the large fenced back yard, which extends beyond the tree line. There is a wired storage building included. USDA eligible.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $419,900
