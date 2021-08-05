3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $428,073

Luxury abounds in this Palmer plan in Breckenridge. You'll appreciate this all brick & stone 2 story home in a quiet community. You'll love entertaining in your formal dining rm w/ coffered ceiling as you bring in your gourmet meal from the kitchen through your butler’s pantry. Your kitchen has a gourmet profile gas cooktop in stainless, wall mounted pot filler, white farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry, kitchen island & under cabinet lighting. Your family rm has gas log fireplace & is open to the kitchen area. Relax in your sunroom & view the privacy of your back yard. Upstairs you'll enjoy 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 baths & your laundry rm. You'll feel like a king in your primary suite that has a sitting rm. Your primary bath will make you feel pampered with the 5’ tile shower w/ a hand sprayer on a slide bar, double vanity sinks, & a private water closet. You'll enjoy the 2 walk-in closets w/ acess to the laundry rm which will make laundry a breeze. Enjoy the community pool, weight rm & sauna