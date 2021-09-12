3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $450,000

It is a tough market, Are you looking for two houses in 1? Perk for 3br, Maybe moving in a family member but still want your privacy? Home is unique, one home was built in 1971, recently gutted to make a more modern floorplan w/new flooring, updated kitchen w/ granite ctops, new cabinets etc. H20 Heater 2ys old, septic pumped approx 2yrs ago. 2 story side was built in 2003 by the previous owner. There is locked access to each side, both sides can be accessed from inside or outside. Perfect for two families. 6 rooms can be used as sleeping quarters. The sunroom offers great views of the pool area, the pool area has recently been redone w/new liner, stamped concrete. Two wired buildings perfect for someone who likes hobbies. Davidson Co taxes & schools! Centrally Located minutes from Thomasville or WS PRIOR to setting in person showings Check out the walk through tour FIRST. **AGENTS Read** agent only prior to setting up showings and info on solar panels-priced WITHOUT solar panels.