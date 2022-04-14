Great investment/Cash Buyer opportunity to flip this 3 bedroom, 1 bath, open living room and kitchen floor plan that includes washer & dryer hookup, rear deck, large back yard, and more. Sold AS-IS Cash purchase or rehab loan only. Serious inquiries only.
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $74,900
