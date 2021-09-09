 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $93,000

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $93,000

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $93,000

Great investment property or first-time buyer home. Located in Thomasville sitting on a corner lot, three bedroom one bath vinyl home is move-in ready! Complete with laminate flooring, fenced-in backyard, and much more! This home won't last long, be sure to schedule your private showing today! Motivated!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News