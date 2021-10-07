 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $97,500

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $97,500

3 Bedroom Home in Thomasville - $97,500

pdated 3 BR, 2 BA home, open floor plan with spacious kitchen, dining & living area. Recent updates include New Paint throughout, Vinyl Plank floors, Ceiling Fans, New Roof in 2020 with architectural shingles, and more. Master suite has a private bath. The home has laundry hookups, a concrete driveway and backyard privacy fencing. The home has hard floor surfaces throughout for easy maintenance. Great property to rent or own. Move in Ready.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News