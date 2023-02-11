Beautiful new construction! 3 bedroom/2 bath with over 1650 sq. ft. Has large 1 acre lot not in subdivision, kitchen and dining open to living room, kitchen island, Granite Counter tops, shaker cabinets, Engineered hardwoods throughout with tile in the bathrooms and laundry, 9 foot ceilings throughout, home also boasts plenty of closet space including extra large primary bedroom closet, and 17x 10 covered rear deck. Home is situated off main rd yet convenient to King and Winston-Salem. Home is ready!