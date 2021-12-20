Looking for peace and quiet country living? Enjoy this spacious brick ranch with ample garage space and a basement with a full bath anyone can find use for! Not to mention the serene landscaped front and back yard surrounded by acres of woods just perfect to watch the deer roam! Within minutes from the highway for convenience! Listing agent does not hold EM.
3 Bedroom Home in Tobaccoville - $399,900
