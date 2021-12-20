 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tobaccoville - $399,900

Looking for peace and quiet country living? Enjoy this spacious brick ranch with ample garage space and a basement with a full bath anyone can find use for! Not to mention the serene landscaped front and back yard surrounded by acres of woods just perfect to watch the deer roam! Within minutes from the highway for convenience!

