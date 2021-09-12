3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $199,900

New price on this Immaculate move in ready home in Trinity! This home is all brick and features a basement with a den, game room, workshop. Open living room & dining room, galley kitchen with laundry located at the end, Appliances are approximately 1 year old. Living room features gas log fireplace with accent lighting & built in shelves, Propane is just used for the logs, Master bath has a separate shower. The roof was put on in Feb 2016, Workshop space in the basement and a storage building at the back of the lot, the land goes just beyond the creek. A must see. "READ" AGENT ONLY prior to scheduling a showing. Usda eligible.