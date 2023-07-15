The Maywood floorplan is a 2-Story/ 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath/ 1-Car Garage townhome that spans over 1,429 sq. ft. This floorplan provides an elegant foyer leading into your spacious family room and dining area. The kitchen features a large center island, ample upper/lower cabinets with granite countertops. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling, private bath with it’s own linen closet and private walk- in closet. Two additional bedrooms upstairs. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a 1-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away. *Photos are representative.*