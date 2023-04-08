The Maywood is a 2-story/3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath/ 1 Car garage townhome in 1,429 square feet. This home features an elegant foyer leading to the Dining & Family Room area with LVP flooring throughout the entire home. The Kitchen area features an island, pantry, shaker style cabinets & ample counter space w/covered patio off the Kitchen area. Upstairs the Primary bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling, a private bath w/linen closet & a separate walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share the hall bath. The upper hallway has a laundry area. Features a Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform from Alarm.com; SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton / Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.