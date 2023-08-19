**MOVE IN READY** The Newton floorplan offers open-concept living and dining room, granite countertops in kitchen and quartz in bathrooms. Luxury vinyl flooring throughout entire home. 9-foot ceilings first floor. Spacious owner's suite with on-suite and large walk-in closet, concrete patio with privacy partition fence. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. A D.R. Horton Smart Home is equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot. *Photos are representative.*
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $258,000
