End Unit - Move in Ready. The Newton floorplan is a 2-Story/ 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath/ 1-Car Garage townhome that spans over 1,416 sq. ft. This floorplan provides an elegant foyer leading into your spacious family room and dining area. The kitchen features ample upper/lower cabinets with granite countertops. Upstairs the Primary Bedroom suite includes a vaulted ceiling, private bath with it’s own linen closet and private walk- in closet. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a 1-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty. All D.R. Horton homes include our America’s Smart Home® Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet, or computer. Hurry this will not last