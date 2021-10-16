3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $296,940

BRAND NEW! 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths PLUS a loft over 2200 sq ft! This home is nicely situated on homesite #104 with beautiful Harvard Slate exterior w/Tennessee stone accents drawing the eye! Did you say open layout? Well this home gives you that PLUS! some! Notice the seamless flowing Revwood flooring throughout the main level. Formal dining room is great for entertaining or could make a nice office space & leads to the kitchen. Feast your eyes on glistening Mediterra Light granite counter tops, white tile backsplash, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with an island in the kitchen! Adjoining the kitchen / breakfast area is a spacious great room w/ gas fireplace creating the perfect focal point. Stairs are nicely tucked away and leads to upper level where the laundry is conveniently located near the bedrooms. Let’s talk about the bedrooms…ALL WALK IN CLOSETS!! Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling plus en suite bath with double vanities and large 5 foot stand-alone shower! WOW!