Welcome to Ridge Pointe, conveniently located off Highway 85 in Trinity. The Shane plan is sure to please with the openness you desire featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths & ALL walk-in closets! Combined great room/Dining room, Kitchen w/island & Breakfast area includes granite countertops and stainless appliances. It doesn't stop there; upstairs is an Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs also has a laundry room and two spacious secondary bedrooms. Features a Z-Wave Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton/Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided. *Photos are representative*