Welcome to Ridge Pointe, conveniently located off Highway 85 in Trinity. The Shane plan is sure to please with the openness you desire featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths & ALL walk-in closets! Combined great room/Dining room, Kitchen w/island & Breakfast area includes granite countertops and stainless appliances. It doesn't stop there; upstairs is an Owner's Suite with a huge walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Upstairs also has a laundry room and two spacious secondary bedrooms. Features a Z-Wave Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5! DR Horton/Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided. *Photos are representative*
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $302,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The police department’s Firearms Investigations and Intelligence Division/Gun Crime Reduction Unit obtained a search warrant for the residence…
Three of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s top executives, including its next chief executive Marty Freeman, were provided with significant bas…
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
Q: Are golf carts street legal in Forsyth County? I live in a neighborhood that has them zipping around beginning this time of year, sometimes…