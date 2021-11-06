 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $314,990

3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $314,990

3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $314,990

Looking for a brand new home in a great area PLUS an open layout? Well this home provides that & MORE! Enter & notice the seamless flowing Revwood floors on the entire main level. Formal dining room is great for entertaining or makes a nice office & leads to the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen...feast your eyes on features like glistening Santa Cecilia granite counter tops, tile backsplash, beautiful and bright white cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with huge island to top it all off! Adjoining the kitchen / breakfast area is a spacious great room with gas fireplace creating the perfect focal point. Stairs are nicely tucked away and leads to upper level where the laundry is conveniently located near the bedrooms. Let’s talk about the bedrooms…ALL WALK IN CLOSETS!! Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling plus en suite bath with double vanities and large 5 foot stand-alone shower! WOW! Welcome to Steeplegate Village community!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body discovered on U.S. 52
Local News

Body discovered on U.S. 52

Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News