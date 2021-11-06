Looking for a brand new home in a great area PLUS an open layout? Well this home provides that & MORE! Enter & notice the seamless flowing Revwood floors on the entire main level. Formal dining room is great for entertaining or makes a nice office & leads to the kitchen. Speaking of the kitchen...feast your eyes on features like glistening Santa Cecilia granite counter tops, tile backsplash, beautiful and bright white cabinets, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with huge island to top it all off! Adjoining the kitchen / breakfast area is a spacious great room with gas fireplace creating the perfect focal point. Stairs are nicely tucked away and leads to upper level where the laundry is conveniently located near the bedrooms. Let’s talk about the bedrooms…ALL WALK IN CLOSETS!! Primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling plus en suite bath with double vanities and large 5 foot stand-alone shower! WOW! Welcome to Steeplegate Village community!
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $314,990
