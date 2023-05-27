Welcome to Ridge Pointe, conveniently located off I-85 in Trinity. The Penwell features an Flex and/or Office space on the main floor. Open kitchen, dining, and great room for entertaining. Cane Shadow cabinets and stainless-steel appliances complete the spacious open kitchen. Upstairs features a Primary suite with large 5' shower in bath with double vanity, linen closet and an upstairs laundry room for ease. Hall bath with double sinks and 2 additional bedrooms and a loft. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Amazon Show 5. DR Horton/Express Homes offer quality materials and workmanship throughout, superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty is provided.