3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $322,240

Beautiful Pinehurst over 2200 square feet while boasting an open floor plan. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths w/loft space. Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops and Cane shadow cabinets with tile backsplash. Open floorplan family room with a gas fireplace and slate mantel. Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks and large walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Double sinks in both baths upstairs. One year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.