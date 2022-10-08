ASK ABOUT OUR RED TAG SALE! 2200 square feet while boasting an open floor plan, 2.5 baths in this one! Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops & Cane sugar cabinets with tile backsplash. Open floorplan family room with a gas fireplace & slate mantel. Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks & large walk in shower. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Double sinks in both baths upstairs. One year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot and Show 5.
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $324,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shock value is employed by traveling protestors upset over circumcision. A half dozen with a group called Bloodstained Men set up shop Monday at a busy intersection near the Carolina Classic Fair.
A Burlington group has paid $1.8 million to purchase a Winston-Salem tract that has a Biscuitville restaurant as the tenant, according to a Fo…
Trinity Moravian in Winston-Salem buys and forgives nearly $1.2 million in medical debt for local residents
The phone interrupted John Jackman’s to-do list one balmy morning last week.
The ramp from Cloverdale Avenue onto westbound Salem Parkway could remain closed until Friday, NCDOT says.
Fair food: These meals — and more — are on offer at the Carolina Classic. Food trucks drive this year's menu.
The Carolina Classic Fair is not just a fair. It’s also a food truck festival.
Four Wake Forest University students were victims of an armed robbery Sunday, according to the school.
Segment of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” to feature Martin Roberts from Kernersville who was last seen in late April 2016
Authorities have identified a man and a woman who died in the Sept. 23 fire at Bethabara Gardens apartments that destroyed an eight-apartment …
A real estate developer's Triad portfolio features downtown Winston-Salem properties the 50 West Fourth residences — formerly the Forsyth County courthouse — and Winston Factory Lofts Phases 1 and 2.
Mountaintop lodge for sale in Linville is NC’s most expensive. $30M property comes with waterfall, 3,000-square foot 'party pavilion
A mansion perched atop a 5,000-foot ridge in the NC mountains and offering views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte, went on the market for $29.75M.