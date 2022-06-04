3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $327,665

Check out this new Home in Steeplegate Village that will definitely leave you speechless! Starting with the elegant Oakton Queen brick exterior accents...beautiful! Upon entry you are greeted by Cheyenne Rock Oak Revwood floors which expand thru the entire main level. Formal dining room is great for entertaining or the perfect spot for virtual school/work! Feast your eyes on glistening granite counters, white tile backsplash & modern grey cabinets! New Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting plus a large island to top it all off! Adjoining the kitchen / breakfast area is a spacious great room w/ gas fireplace creating a perfect focal point but it doesn’t stop there…stairs are nicely tucked away & leads to upper level where the laundry is conveniently located near the bdrms. Need plenty of storage? Spacious WALK IN CLOSETS are featured in each bedroom! Primary bedroom boasts a vaulted ceiling plus en suite bath w/ double vanities & large 5 foot stand-alone shower! WOW!