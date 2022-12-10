ASK ABOUT SELLER PAID CLOSING COSTS! 2200 square feet while boasting an open floor plan, 2.5 baths in this one! Enter a foyer adjacent to the formal dining room great for entertaining. Kitchen offers an island with granite counter tops & Cane sugar cabinets with tile backsplash. Open floorplan family room with a gas fireplace & slate mantel. Primary Suite has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, en-suite bathroom w/DBL sinks & large walk in shower. All bedrooms are located on 2nd floor to include loft and laundry. Double sinks in both baths upstairs. One year builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Also includes Smart Home technology package! Equipped with technology that includes the following: a Z-Wave programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, an automation platform from Alarm.com; a SkyBell video doorbell; and an Amazon Echo Dot.
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $328,640
