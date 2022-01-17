3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $333,000

One level living PLUS an open concept! The Aberdeen floor plan is the one boasting over 1900 sqft! Brick accents adorn the exterior of this NEW smart home in Steeplegate Village (homesite 84). Entryway brings beautiful Oak Revwood flooring that flows from the front door to the back with carpet in the bedrooms. LOVE the open airy layout of the dining room, kitchen & great room creating the ideal space. MASSIVE center island is the center of attention boasting Mediterra Light granite counter tops. Modern subway tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances plus recessed lighting adds icing to the cake in cook’s kitchen. Get ready for those cool winter evenings w/ gas fireplace in great room or retreat to the Primary Suite which has vaulted ceiling plus a deluxe bathroom (double vanity / cabinets) & a large walk in closet! Don’t forget the covered porch in back, so many wonderful features in this brand new home! Quick commute to High Point, Greensboro, or Charlotte! USDA ELIGIBLE!