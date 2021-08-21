 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $339,975

Now selling! New Construction at Bellawood community offered by DR Horton. Clifton floor plan has it all. Open concept Living Room and Dining Room kitchen. Expansive open areas, flex room & private upstairs suite make this home ideal for living and entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your covered porch as you relax outside. Primary Bedroom on main level. Spacious closets and storage throughout. Amazing features include: Smart Home Connected package, prewired all bedrooms and great room for ceiling fans, under cabinet lighting in the kitchen, spacious pantry, & flood lights on back of home. Smart home technology and Warranty included. Central location with quick access to Greensboro, High Point and Winston Salem.

