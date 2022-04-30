 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $375,000

Beautifully maintained home is ready for it's new home owners! 3BR's and a bonus. One level living at it's finest with the bonus room upstairs. Spacious home offers an open floor plan. Kitchen designed with lots of cabinet and counter top space and even a pantry. Granite/tiled backsplash is just some of the features. Laundry room with cabinets. Cozy living rm with fireplace. Just sit out on the screened in back porch and admire all the beautiful flowers. Home has fenced in backyard and 2 car garage. Make your appointment to view this wonderful home!

'The right people were convicted.' Robin Paul, mother of NBA star Chris Paul, doesn't believe innocence claims from 4 men found guilty of killing her father.

Robin Paul, the mother of NBA star Chris Paul, said the five men (four of whom are trying to prove their innocence; the fifth was killed in 2019) are guilty in her father's murder. Nathaniel Jones, 61, was murdered on Nov. 15, 2019 in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. The five men, who were teenagers when they were convicted, are Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy, who was stabbed to death on Aug. 28, 2019. The men said Winston-Salem police coerced them into making false confessions. 

