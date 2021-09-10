GORGEOUS LAKEFRONT STEEPLEGATE home on 1.40ac w/spectacular views of lake through out the home. Custom built, 1 1/2 level w/3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths & bonus room w/attic storage. Open floor plan includes, foyer, dining room, living room w/open area's to kitchen & breakfast room. Extra large GREAT ROOM/office or play room! Great area to work from home. Kitchen offers clean white cabinets & counter tops with hardwood floors. Marble flooring in the entry & formal dining room which leads to the living room. Large closets in the Primary bedroom & bath offers Jacuzzi tub & separate shower. Primary bedroom has entrance to deck for morning coffee & view of lake. Well Manicured lawn w/irrigation, landscape & lighting. Central vacuum, security/burglar alarm system. Great neighborhood to walk or bike in. It's every person dream home and a must see! There are so many extra's in this home, I would suggest looking ASAP before this one get sold! CALL TODAY! LISTING AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER!
3 Bedroom Home in Trinity - $584,900
