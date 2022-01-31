 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $269,000

Updated contemporary home in sought after Walkertown. In a quiet neighborhood just 6 miles from 421. This home has a great open floor plan with large rooms, a lot of natural lighting, stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator, tile backsplash, granite countertops, large deck over looking the fenced in back yard and a separate bedroom wing. The primary bedroom has a large bathroom with tub, shower and double sink. Fenced backyard comes with storage building and play yard. Hot water heater replaced less than 2 years ago, HVAC system new in 2018 and Roof/ skylights installed August 2021. Schedule your showing today.

