3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $284,900

Beautiful and spacious one-story Walkertown townhome with engineered hardwood flooring in the main living areas and neutral paint throughout. Inviting living room with skylights, vaulted ceilings and gas-log fireplace. Kitchen with tons of cabinet and pantry storage, a breakfast bar, stylish granite countertops and separate dining area. Large primary bedroom features a vaulted ceiling and en suite bath with dual vanities, a garden tub and separate shower plus two secondary bedrooms. Adorable covered patio with ceiling fan and privacy fence in the back yard. 2-car garage and pull down stairs to attic. This well-maintained home is move-in ready! Don't miss out, schedule your showing today!

