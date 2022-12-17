 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $319,900

WOW! Beautiful RANCH home in the popular Whitehall Village subdivision. Built in 2018! Kitchen features granite countertops and a large island. Open Concept Living at its finest with 9 foot ceilings. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered front porch, screened-in porch, or fenced-in backyard. Upgraded scratch-resistant flooring throughout! 2 Car Garage. HOA includes amazing pool, clubhouse, and gym access. Convenient to shopping and dining.

