3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $319,900

WOW! Beautiful RANCH home in the popular Whitehall Village subdivision. Built in 2018! Kitchen features granite countertops and a large island. Open Concept Living at its finest with 9 foot ceilings. Enjoy the outdoors on your covered front porch, screened-in porch, or fenced-in backyard. Upgraded scratch-resistant flooring throughout! 2 Car Garage. HOA includes amazing pool, clubhouse, and gym access. Convenient to shopping and dining.