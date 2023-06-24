Beautiful one story home features a study and sunroom with Hardwood floors throughout main living area, study and Sunroom. Large kitchen island and Fenced backyard. Enjoy that morning cup of Joe on your front porch or in the privacy of your back patio. Home sold as is. Priced to sale! so don't wait to schedule your visit. Primary bedroom and bedroom 2 Carpet being replaced 6-22-2023. Most of the interior home was recently repainted. Fridge, washer and Dryer are to convey with the home. Low HOA dues includes neighborhood pool with beautiful clubhouse.