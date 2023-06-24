Beautiful one story home features a study and sunroom with Hardwood floors throughout main living area, study and Sunroom. Large kitchen island and Fenced backyard. Enjoy that morning cup of Joe on your front porch or in the privacy of your back patio. Home sold as is. Priced to sale! so don't wait to schedule your visit. Primary bedroom and bedroom 2 Carpet being replaced 6-22-2023. Most of the interior home was recently repainted. Fridge, washer and Dryer are to convey with the home. Low HOA dues includes neighborhood pool with beautiful clubhouse.
3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After months in limbo and help from nonprofit, charges dropped against man charged with trespassing in Winston-Salem
Odd as it sounds, as he was dressed to the nines, Jerome “Nicky” Nixon didn’t look out of place sitting under a gangly shade tree near Truist …
'In the blink of an eye': A Wake Forest fan rationalizes Thursday's heartbreaking College World Series loss to LSU
"Great season, Deacs, and maybe next time, ESPN will remember which gold and black school you really are."
Truist will continue to be involved in sports at Wake Forest. The bank will be the presenting partner for women’s athletics.
Johnathan Howard Hayes sent pictures of patients' genitals to wife, warrants say. Patient who survived attack said she was afraid of male nurs…
Winston-Salem has not had the best of luck with Cajun/Creole restaurants. The few we’ve had never seemed to stick around very long, and we hav…