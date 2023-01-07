3 Bedroom Home in Walkertown - $375,000

One Story living in style with this high demand home in the high demand area of High Knoll. Large .47+ acre lot with low taxes and no HOA dues and easy access to all the triad. This stunner gives you spacious living with classy features. Well planned kitchen with granite counters offers an Oversized island with room to entertain. Open, spacious and inviting great room with gas fireplace gives that warmth on cool days. Large pantry in addition to plenty of cabinets and closets to provide lots of storage. Walk in shower in primary boasts two corner seats for comfort. Relax on the covered rear porch with your morning coffee or evening beverage and breathe in the quiet and relaxing atmosphere that is sure to please. You'll fall in love, so schedule your showing quickly.