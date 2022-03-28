3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $215,000

Multiple Offers- Please submit best offers by 9pm Saturday 3/26! Thank you! This beautiful home sits on a fabulous 1 acre lot & has been meticulously maintained! The living room, dining room & kitchen are open concept with vaulted ceilings & a lovely stone fireplace in the living room! There is a spacious eat-in kitchen with tons of counter space & an island! You will love the large laundry/mudroom off the kitchen that goes out to the covered back deck! Primary bedroom has 2 closets and the split bedroom floor plan is sure to please! Enjoy the peace and quiet while sitting out on your covered back deck which also has a small area that is fenced around it! The sellers added the deck/was not permitted ...and recently replaced the front porch. Sellers had a home inspection and will share with acceptable offer. Great location, near shopping, dining and more! Schedule your showing today! This won't last long!