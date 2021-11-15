 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $329,000

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $329,000

ROCKING CHAIR front porch. Easy access with One-Level living. All brick home on a large corner lot in quaint neighborhood. Three extra lots included in list price (not included in tax value). New HVAC installed October 2021. Extra Large living room with fireplace. Home has three bedrooms Two Baths. Convenient laundry room. Oak kitchen cabinets with tile back splash tile floors. Nice backyard and patio for relaxing with mature trees for shade. Detached two car carport with a short breeze way to kitchen. Detached wired workshop. Also plenty of space for a garden. Must see call agent only today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.
Crime

Teen charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting of Forbush High School student.

Norah Rayne Smitherman, a 17-year-old senior at Forbush High School, was shot to death last week. On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, also a student at Forbush High School, was charged with second-degree murder in her death. Smitherman was a student-athlete who played volleyball and softball and was a candidate for two different scholarships to UNC Charlotte and Davidson College.

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.
Crime

Grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect died as a result of stab wounds to head, neck and upper body, autopsy report said.

The 84-year-old grandmother of Hanes Park shooting suspect William Coleman Scott had multiple stab wounds and cuts about her head, neck and upper body, including one stab wound that went into her skull. A piece of metal was found embedded in the skull. Scott is now charged with first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and his mother, who was found shot to death in her home in Clemmons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News