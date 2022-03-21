3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $350,000

Come see this GORGEOUS house before its too late!! Built in 2020 on 4.2 acres of beautiful land. Granite throughout! Kitchen features stainless and black appliances that will stay with the property, spacious pantry and beautiful countertops. Property is located at the end of a private drive, so perfect for privacy! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, peaceful covered front porch with beautiful stone work. Main bedroom features a walk in closet as well as an en suite bathroom. En suite bathroom has a spacious tile shower with a bench for comfort. 2 car attached garage with storage built above the garage. Laundry room located off entry from garage. 16 x 16 pole building. Most of the land is open and cleared! Location is conveniently located close to NC 8 and NC 89! Don’t miss out on this beautiful property! Schedule an appointment today!