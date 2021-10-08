 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $575,000

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $575,000

Back on the market no fault of sellers. Gorgeous home in a peaceful country setting with lush landscaping and a creek that runs through the property. Nestled on over 5 acres this home boast luxury details throughout, including arched doorways and 9' ceilings throughout the main and lower level, and built-in shelving. Large custom chef's kitchen featuring granite counters, a smooth cooktop with vent hood, built-in oven, and a generous-sized island. The stately stone see-thru fireplace with gas logs can be enjoyed in both the living room and sunroom. Primary bath w/jetted garden tub and separate spa-like shower. Second living space added to basement, complete with custom kitchen and full bath. Basement was up-fitted by a GC, but no permits were pulled. This home is powered by Solar Panels with 30 year transferrable warranty. Whole-home water softener and exterior water stove w/heat exchanger.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News