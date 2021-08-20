Welcome to 1100 Woodland Drive! This stunning farm offers >60 acres, creek view, gorgeous pasture, spacious brick ranch, feeding barn, oversized workshop, and more! The residence features Stunning hardwood floors; Eat-in kitchen; Sunroom; Spacious primary suite w/ attached bathroom; 2 additional generous sized secondary bedrooms; Full unfinished basement perfect for storage or expansion; Water purifying system; & a Basement garage. This is a property you need to see for yourself! Call 336-283-8689 to see!
3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $639,900
