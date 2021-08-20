 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $639,900

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $639,900

3 Bedroom Home in Walnut Cove - $639,900

Welcome to 1100 Woodland Drive! This stunning farm offers >60 acres, creek view, gorgeous pasture, spacious brick ranch, feeding barn, oversized workshop, and more! The residence features Stunning hardwood floors; Eat-in kitchen; Sunroom; Spacious primary suite w/ attached bathroom; 2 additional generous sized secondary bedrooms; Full unfinished basement perfect for storage or expansion; Water purifying system; & a Basement garage. This is a property you need to see for yourself! Call 336-283-8689 to see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News