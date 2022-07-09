 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $1,049,000

Proud to announce this Trent Adams Properties custom build is on the market, vacant and ready for new homeowner! GREAT homesite in this community that has been built out! Phenomenal landscaping and a floorplan designed to entertain! LARGE bedrooms and entertaining areas. Gated community and this is the first resale to come to market. Call today for more details or a private showing! This one does NOT disappoint!

